‘We’re killing us’: Rochester advocacy center speaks out against increased city violence

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Father Tracy Advocacy Center is raising concern after an individual was recently shot across from the Rochester center.

The shooting is only one of the multiple incidences in the community and now the FTAC is demanding action from both city and and county officials.

“We’re killing us. At the rate we’re killing each other, we want to burn this city down,” said Rudy Rivera, the Chief Executive Officer of FTAC said. “So I say it again months later. What happened here last Friday is just unacceptable. It so happens that it also occurred at the center of which this is what we represent and this is who we are and this is why we come here.”

Rivera says that the FTAC’s job is to advocate for improving the conditions that lead to situations such as the violence taking place near their organization. He wonders at which point, will enough be enough.

This past weekend included Rochester’s 78th homicide of 2021, the deadliest year in city history.