‘We’ll celebrate you’: New coworking space for women opens its doors in Fairport

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A new coworking space for women has opened its doors in Fairport.

The Hive is a space dedicated to working women, providing them with a productive workspace and place to focus on their work and talents. News 8 previewed the opening of this first-of-its-kind space in early October.

Owner Chelsea Zawadzki came up with the idea after raising kids during the pandemic and wanting a space outside of to go, work, and explore her talents.

“I think women… we wear all the hats. I mean, not not that dads don’t do a lot of things and whatever, but I think it’s generally the traditional role of a woman to take on the head of the household, take on raising our kids, even if they are in daycare, we’re still the ones that do all the doctor’s appointments and all of the things, and then add the aspect in of having a full time job. It’s a lot, so this is just maybe a little bit of a relief,” Zawadzki said.

Along with a space to work or collaborate, The Hive also has part-time childcare for working parents who would like to bring their little ones along.

“It bridges the gap for working moms who may not need full-time childcare, but may need a couple hours to pop in and work. Or if you don’t have kids, that’s okay, too, or if you don’t work, and you just need a couple hours to veg and chill out in the company of other great women, you can do that here,” Zawadzki said.

The Hive opens at an important time when women have been seen leaving the workforce at large numbers during the pandemic. More than 2.3 million women left their jobs in 2020 alone, according to research by McKinsey & Company. Only 57% of women are participating in the labor force, the lowest level since 1988.

Zawadzki hopes the space could change that and provide a space where every women is celebrated.

“Especially if you are a small business owner, or work from home, if you’re an entrepreneur, there’s nobody giving you a pat on the back… I want this to be a place where you feel celebrated. If you’re on your own, and you have a win, tell us all about it, and we’ll celebrate you,” she said.

The Hive has four different levels of membership:

A day-pass ($20)

Regular unlimited membership without childcare

Unlimited with childcare

Private office you can rent and you can add on childcare

The space is located at 1387 Fairport Rd, Suite 1000D 14450 and hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can sign up or view membership prices by clicking here.