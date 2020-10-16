Wegmans offering flu shots in drive thru clinic at the Mall at Greece Ridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is offering a free drive thru clinic for flu shots this Saturday at the Mall at Greece Ridge.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. in the back of Sears parking lot near Target.

Wegmans said the drive through will provide easier access for people who are worried about going inside a grocery store or pharmacy and can stay in their cars, answer a couple of questions and then get a flu shot.

“It’s paramount especially with a pandemic going on, to make sure that you can stay safe, at least protected from that flu and help lesson the burden on our health care system right now,” Wegmans Pharmacist Robert Klock said.

There is no need for an appointment or prescription, and in most cases, the fee is covered in full by insurance.