Wegmans limits capacity in stores during coronavirus pandemic

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the recent changes to its daily operations in the fight against COVID-19, Wegmans is also limiting capacity in all New York stores.

“We are operating our stores at 15-20% of their maximum occupancy and have good practices in place to ensure we are staying within those limits. This is a company-wide initiative and something we’ve been enacting at the store level as needed,” the store’s website reads.

Additional safety measures include:

  • New cashier guidelines for front-end processes and register cleaning and sanitation.
  • Visual indicators on all our front end and in the pharmacies to limit exposure while customers wait.
  • Plexiglass shields are being installed at our pharmacies and front-end registers.
  • Masks provided for employees.

Wegmans has temporarily changed its store hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The grocer is also temporarily closing:

  • All Market Café seating areas
  • All in-store Pubs
  • Select Burger Bars
  • Amore
  • Next Door

Purchasing limits continue for select items at the grocery chain including some cleaning supplies as well as eggs, butter and other grocery items. The full list can be found here.

