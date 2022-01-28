Wegmans donates $150K to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans officials announced Friday a three-year, $150,000 commitment to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Rochester in honor of National Mentoring Month.

According to company officials, the donation will help the non-profit continue its work in mentoring Rochester’s teens and youth, and also provide some work opportunities at Wegmans.

“When it comes to helping our youth get on the path to success, one of the best things we can do is pair them with a caring adult who can help guide them and provide the support they need,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “Through this partnership, we’re excited to offer meaningful employment that we believe will provide the foundational skills for work, school, and life.”

“We are incredibly grateful for this exciting partnership with Wegmans, and we are thrilled to receive a three-year commitment from such a dedicated community-minded partner,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester CEO Lisa Mattoon said. “During these uncertain times, now, more than ever, Big Brothers Big Sisters is doing everything we can do to meet the needs of the children we serve. This three-year gift will make a profound impact by providing meaningful mentoring matches for youth in our community while steering our teen Littles in a direction to receive valuable employment opportunities at Wegmans.”

On average, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester supports 400 Littles in Wayne, Ontario, Yates and Monroe counties each year.