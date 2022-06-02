WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Webster Thomas High School staged a walkout Thursday afternoon to take a stand against gun violence.

Students at Webster Thomas walked out today At 1:30 to stand against gun violence. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/RsORkGfbzu — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) June 2, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 WROC for updates.

A week ago, Fairport High School students held a public demonstration along Potter Park to voice a demand for stricter gun control.

Fairport junior Lily Jones said with mass shootings, thoughts and prayers just aren’t enough.

“And this definitely isn’t going to be the only protest. Because we can’t make change with just one. We need to keep it going and be consistent,” Jones said.

The student protests follow a recent wave of violence throughout the country:

In response to the recent mass shootings, top New York lawmakers have proposed 10 new gun control measures that would raise the age requirement for purchasing a semiautomatic rifle, ban the purchase of body armor for most civilians, make threatening mass harm a crime, and more.

Beyond the state level, Congress is prepared to put its stamp on gun legislation too.

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Thursday to advance legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would make it a federal offense to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. It also builds on the executive branch’s ban on bump-stock devices and so-called ghost guns that are privately made without serial numbers.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.