WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jessica Craig commutes to work at the McDonald’s on Empire Blvd on her electric bike that she had for over two years.

This is due to her epilepsy condition, which makes it not safe for her to drive behind the wheel.

One day after a regular shift, Craig walked out and saw her bike, which she says cost her $750 and she has had for two years, was gone.

“Overall, not a very nice feeling for something you like that to happen when all you want to do is just go home,” Craig said.

Co-workers were quick to help Craig in any way she needed until she figured out a plan to get a new bike.

“One of my supervisors, Susie, was available to give me a ride home, which is about a mile and a half down the road,” Craig said. “They also picked me up a $50 Uber gift card so I could continue coming to work.”

Craig’s worry of finding that reliable way to work again would soon dissolve, thanks to the help of her area supervisor, and the community.

“A couple of days later, [three supervisors] pulled me into the back office.” Craig said. “I was like, I don’t know what I did, but if there’s three people here, it must be kind of bad. And they led up a little bit gently, and then took me around the corner, and there’s a brand-new bike.”

The bike was made possible thanks to a post on McDonald’s Area Supervisor Eric Verstreate’s post on Facebook.

“I went on Facebook and talked about it,” Verstreate said. “One person said, What’s her Venmo? I want to buy her a bike. By morning, there was $200, then there was $400, then $600. It’s a whole bunch of people you don’t know that are sending you money for the right reasons.”

Verstreate says the reason he wanted to help Craig out because of how she helps him every day at the restaurant.

“Jessica has a bit of a story. She has a little bit of a medical thing going on. She committed herself to work and she found a great fit with us,” Verstreate said. “I’ll tell you no matter how stressful work and how many customers we see, she smiles, and they customers see it and they talk about it and the staff feels it. It’s contagious.”