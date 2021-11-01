Webster High School Marching Band wins state championship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in 31 years, the Webster High School Marching Band is a state champion!

Teams competed at the New York State Field Band Conference in Syracuse over the past week. Known as The Pride of Webster, the team won the La4rge School 2 State Championship in their class of nine others with a score of 90.80 for their performance of Unbroken, which features three movements of original music written by Webster Marching Band director and program alumnus Jerbrel Bowens.

“I am thrilled for this outstanding group of state champions,” said Webster Marching Band Director and program alumnus Jerbrel Bowens. “They have tirelessly rehearsed their show since last spring, and to see that dedication result in a state title is so gratifying.”

Students drove back Sunday night with a police and fire escort to celebrate the historic victory.

The band is in its 36th season and is made up of 66 student musicians and performers from all four Webster Secondary schools, including Spry Middle School, Willink Middle School, Schroeder High School and Thomas High School.