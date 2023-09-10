ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Rec Center had one focus this weekend — garlic.

The Webster Garlic Fest took over the venue to benefit Wreaths Across America.

The proceeds that are earned from the festival will benefit a future December event that supports the organization’s mission — to honor and remember 3,000 fallen veterans in Webster cemeteries.

Wreaths Across America co-host and division Blue Star Mothers President Amy Vanderwerken says the organization is close to her, as her son served in the military.

“Blue Star Mothers are mothers who had or have children in the military,” Vanderwerken said. “Gold Star Mothers are mothers whose children have died at war. When you have a child who is in the military — I had a son who was in the military, and you get the phone call that they’re going to be deployed and they can’t tell you anymore. […] You don’t hear from them for weeks. It can be hard.”

National Wreath Day occurs on December 16. Wreaths Across America will hold a military ceremony at noon that day and will place around 700 wreaths on veterans’ graves.