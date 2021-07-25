Webster community gathers in support of 12-year-old fighting rare cancer

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the age of 12, Skylar Rae was given a formal diagnosis of Metastatic Stage 4 Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that gradually eats away on bone structure.

As part of a benefit, dozens of close friends and local residents gathered at Flaherty’s Three Flags Inn restaurant in Webster Sunday in support of Skylar and her family.

Local businesses, community members and Webster residents all donated as they backed Skylar in her fight with Ewing Sarcoma. The benefit was also joined by strangers to the family, who still showed support.

“The fact that these guys are coming out to support someone [Skylar] they don’t even know — half of them — I can’t even begin to say,” Skylar’s grandmother Melanie Blankenburg said. “It’s impacting the siblings and stuff like that so some of this money is going to be able to create memories for these guys.”

“All three of them because they are not together like they normally are, this is not a normal summer for these kids,” Blankenburg said. “So we’re trying to make as normal as normal can be because that’s what Skylar wants.”

Support for Skylar’s battle with cancer was followed by many different residents in Wayne County, who visited Flaherty’s restaurant or donated to the cause.

The benefit event began at 12 p.m. and ended around 5 p.m. It also included a 50/50 raffle with multiple items on offer. Funds gathered from the raffle will directly contribute to Skylar and her family.