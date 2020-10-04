Webster boy gets super birthday parade

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Webster neighborhood gathered late Saturday morning to drive by a 6-year-old boy’s home to wish him a happy birthday.

Blake Richey’s family threw him a surprise birthday parade and children in the neighborhood showed up in costumes. Many dressed up as their favorite super heroes.

Blake’s mother, Jamie, said being the older brother hasn’t always been easy for Blake. Jamie said Blake loves trucks and parades. His official birthday is in a few days.

“We were trying to find something really creative to do for his birthday, since we wouldn’t be doing a birthday party,” Jamie Richey said. “He has been an incredible kid and had to grow up kind of fast, we had a year of some medical complications with the two younger ones. So there was a lot of stress and a lot of scary, and they’re both doing awesome now. However we still have to be really cautious. So we were trying to figure out what do we do to celebrate him.”