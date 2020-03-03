Wayne, Livingston, and Yates Counties eligible for $4.5 million grant from the state

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several counties in Upstate New York will be part of a $4.5 million dollar grant from New York State, according to a press release sent out from state officials Tuesday.

The newly available funding is part of economic and infrastructure development grants, which are being targeted specifically towards Northern Border communities in New York State. The state said in the release that funding is “available to communities within New York’s 28 federally-designated Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) Counties.” The NBRC is a regional economic development partnership between Federal and State government, which includes portions of the States of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

28 counties in New York fall under the NBRC. These are Cayuga, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Montgomery, Niagara, Oneida, Orleans, Oswego, Rensselaer, St. Lawrence, Saratoga, Schenectady, Seneca, Sullivan, Warren, Washington, Wayne, and Yates counties.

Local governments and not-for-profit organizations in each of these 28 counties will be eligible to apply for funding from the “competitive grants” in this program, which will total $4.5 million.

New York’s Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said that these NBRC investments aim to support “locally identified priorities to support community development.”

The Department of State’s Division of Local Government Services will be working closely with the NBRC, as well as with local planning organizations, to solicit project applications. To be considered for the grant, projects must fall under one of seven categories:

Transportation infrastructure Basic public infrastructure Telecommunications infrastructure Employment-related education, entrepreneurship, technology, and business development Basic health care and other public services to assist economically distressed areas Resource conservation, tourism, recreation, and preservation of open space for economic development Development of renewable and alternative energy sources

Infrastructure projects applications will be eligible to receive up to $1,000,000. Other projects will be eligible for up to $350,000. These grants will require fund-matching from awarded counties, but the state says the required match will be lessened for more economically challenged counties: “NBRC grants within distressed counties require a 20 percent match, while the required match in transitional counties is 50 percent.”

In 2019, New York State recommended funding for nine NBRC projects, which received a total of over $3.5 million in funding. Those projects included water and sewer infrastructure, telecommunications, business development, entrepreneurship assistance, and transportation. Orleans County IDA received $480,000 for a Rail Infrastructure Upgrades project.

The Northern Border Regional Commission is composed of the Governors of the four Northern Border states and a Federal Co-Chair, who is appointed by the President of the United States. Each year Congress appropriates funds for Commission programs. Application forms for NBRC grants must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday May 15, 2020.