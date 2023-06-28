ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No Kid Hungry New York announced a quarter of a million dollars in grants for five school districts that partner with community organizations.

In fact, one of these districts is in our local area!

The Wayne County School District received $40,000 in grant funding to enroll more students and families in food aid.

No Kid Hungry is working with Foodlink to make this happen. Foodlink will hire and train staff members to increase access to nutritional support through SNAP Outreach and enrollment, school pantry services, and establishing emergency food pantries.

Jay Roscup, the director of the Wayne County School District, shares the kind of impact that this will make.

“In our current pantry, we have already served hundreds of young people and families at one school. So if you could imagine being able to replicate that across five, six, and seven school districts, I think it is fair to say that there will be literally thousands of people that will have extra food when they need it. When they have an emergency and just come up short, there will be folks that know somebody is there when looking at a bare cupboard and don’t know what to do and it will help us build trust and connect with families,” Roscup said.

More information can be found on the Wayne Central School District’s website.