BETHANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The small Genesee County community of Bethany has been awarded a $5 million grant to help bring public water to the drought-ridden town.

New York State provided the funds through its Water Infrastructure Improvement Program, known as ‘WIIA.’

The money is a vital piece of funding that will supplement a $16.5 million USDA grant the town secured pre-pandemic.

“Today is a great day for Bethany residents who have been suffering through a severe drought this fall,” said Bethany Supervisor Carl Hyde Jr. “The WIIA grant that was awarded today for public water means a better quality of life for the residents in the future.”

We’re told more than 100 people in the Town of Bethany are without water or are struggling with quality issues.

“No one in New York should ever fear that they don’t have access to clean water,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. ”We are reassuring communities across New York that your kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids will always have access to clean and safe water. This investment will make lifesaving improvements to our water infrastructure and safeguard drinking water for millions of people, in addition to saving New Yorkers money and creating tens of thousands of jobs.”

A severe drought beginning in the summer has not let up in the region, drying out the water wells that residents, farmers, and others depend on to function.

Residents tell News 4 they have no other option than to transport water to their homes from out-of-town filling stations.

New York State slapped a band-aid on the issue in the form of a 6,700-gallon water tanker the community can access at town hall. However, this is only a temporary fix as the tanker won’t be there forever.

Town Supervisor Carl Hyde Jr. says he’s been trying to get the community off well water and piped into public water from the Monroe County Water Authority for decades.

About 100 of Bethany’s 600 homes have access to four small water districts in the town.

The combined $21.5 million in grant money the town has been awarded will allow them to build out water district number five.

This district will bring public water to most residents, quelling their water woes.

Supervisor Hyde told News 4 on Sunday that the project is expected to take some time to complete. The work on the project may get underway in August or September of 2024 at the earliest.

“Water district five is gonna take 28 miles of pipe, two water towers, two pumping stations; couldn’t even tell you the number of fire hydrants,” Hyde said on Sunday.

Plans are still in the works for a sixth water district.

