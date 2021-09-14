WATCH LIVE: Rochester’s Police Accountability Board holds press conference

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Accountability Board are scheduled to host a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss issues around the board’s “ability to perform its work independently with integrity.”

This year’s city budget provided $5 million for the PAB — the full request from the board in the budget proposal process — which will allow the PAB to be staffed with more than 50 employees.

The PAB was overwhelmingly approved by city voters in 2019, by a margin of 75-25, but the board lost its disciplinary powers due to a lawsuit filed by the Rochester Police Locust Club.

According to the PAB page on the city’s website, even without disciplinary powers, “The City Charter requires the PAB to independently investigate complaints of officer misconduct, make every aspect of policing in Rochester transparent, craft new policies and rules to fundamentally change public safety in Rochester, hold City officials accountable for change, and create spaces for the community to be heard.”

The Board is currently comprised of nine city residents and currently has one full-time staff member, its Executive Director Connor Dwyer-Reynolds.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.