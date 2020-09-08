WATCH LIVE: Rochester City Council briefing

Editor’s note: This briefing will be live streamed on this page at 3 p.m. EDT.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday at 3 p.m. will kick off a new series of public briefings with Rochester City Council, Mayor Lovely Warren, and Police Chief La’Ron Singletary.
A statement from City Council Monday said in part: “During this heightened state in our community, the Council is calling for briefings concerning any interactions between protesters and police officers as well as an opportunity to ask questions and express any concerns.”
Local Black Lives Matter organizers, including representatives from Free the People ROC and Community Justice Initiative, have been calling for the mayor and chief to resign for their handling over the Daniel Prude death investigation. Another local local civil rights group, United Christian Leadership Ministry, said Tuesday that it is not calling for the leaders to resign.
MORE | Prude death investigation: Attorney General’s office says one thing, Mayor’s office says another
At a press conference Sunday, both Mayor Warren and Chief Singletary said they had no intentions of resigning.
Friday, City Councilman Mitch Gruber called for subpoenas to find out what Mayor Warren knew in regards to the death of Daniel Prude that took place on March 23. In a letter, Gruber said in part:
“I call upon my City Council colleagues to exercise our subpoena authority to uncover the truth. While I recognize there is an ongoing criminal investigation by the New York Start Attorney General’s office, City Council is granted broad oversight power. We must ensure the public receives an exact account of what the Warren administration knew, when they knew it, and what they did about it.”
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
