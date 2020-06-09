WATCH LIVE: Portraits of Hope Gala, an Evening with Villa of Hope Saturday at 7 p.m.

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 13.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You are invited to attend a virtual gala!

News 8 WROC will be televising and live streaming this year’s Portraits of Hope Gala, an Evening with Villa of Hope.

The event will take place Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

The gala is hosted by Gail Morelle, and Nancy Wilkes. Also, New York State Sen. Joe Robach (R-56) will receive the 2020 Champion of Hope Award. Plus, Kim Sadwick, MSN, PMHNP-BC will serve as the Keynote Speaker.

Additional messages of hope from sponsors and partners, a youth scholarship presentation and Villa program highlights.

Tune in at 7 p.m. Saturday on this page to attend the virtual gala.