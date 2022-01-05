WATCH LIVE: Local leaders announce plans to celebrate Monroe County’s bicentennial through 2022

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:15 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will be joined by Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy, and fellow community leaders Wednesday morning to announce plans to celebrate Monroe County’s bicentennial throughout 2022.

Monroe County officially celebrated its 200th year in 2021 with sporadic events and celebrations, but much of the plans were subdued due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also celebrated 200 years of service last year.

