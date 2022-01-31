Bello, Morelle announce affordable child care changes: ‘Day care must be a priority’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle announced a number of changes to available child care programs in Monroe County Monday.

Describe as “enhancements” to the current system, Monroe County officials say there will be reduced parent fees, quicker access to services, eligibility guarantees, and payments to providers when children are absent all to make more are more accessible while stabilizing revenues for providers.

Effective February 1st, the county will pay the parents’ childcare provider for 80 absences under each year, the maximum allowed under New York State law and four times more than the required amount.

“For too many families, access and cost of child care can be a roadblock to the path of career success,” Bello said. “We want to ensure that no parent ever has to forego a greater opportunity because there is lack of affordable childcare.”

County officials also announced a major decrease to the parent fee for subsidized child care to 1%. That brings Monroe County’s fee to the the lowest in state. According to the county executive, that change equates to $1.1 million in savings just this year and $900 in average for each local family.

“It’s more expensive to have your infant child in day care than it is to send your teenager to college. That is an incredible burden on parents,” Bello said. “Day care must be a priority for our entire community.”

HAPPENING NOW: @CountyExecBello and @RepJoeMorelle are joined by local child care advocates to announce enhancements for county child care…stay tuned @News_8 pic.twitter.com/gvA0aaJLMS — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) January 31, 2022

Additionally, Monday’s announcement means faster eligibility into the county’s day care program. Monroe County now guarantees families one full year of care with very limited exceptions. The current program serves 7,500 children that are being provided right now, countywide.

According to officials, the average cost of child care in New York is $12,000 a year. Data also shows that a family of two young children spends 23% of its income on child care statewide.

Congressman Morelle expressed his gratitude for federal funding, and how important it is to local to child care relief for thousands of parents living in Monroe County.

“This is about uplifting working families,” Morelle said. “We are decreasing cost, and the ability to ensure that providers are stabilized when it comes to income is critical. We continue to make sure this gets done, I am thankful to the county and make sure that those federal dollars are being invested here, locally, in the right way. Child care is incredibly important.”

“It is my hope that more families explore the resources in Monroe County,” Bello said. “Child care needs to be as affordable as it can be for our area. We cannot afford to have parents lose job opportunities because they can’t secure child care fast enough.”

Bello said that residents who are interested in applying for the county’s newly-improved child care program can do so at the county website or by calling the direct hotline at (585)-753-6960.

According to officials, certification availability does not have a wait list with spots available immediately.

Changes include:

While the state Office of Children and Family Services requires all counties to cover the cost of at least 24 absences from day care each year, County Executive Bello has opted to cover up to 80 such absences, the maximum number allowable by law. This decision ensures parents can keep their child enrolled in their chosen program while helping stabilize revenues for child care providers. Effective Jan 1. 2022.

Effective Feb. 1, 2022, Monroe County will decrease the parent fee for subsidized child care to 1%, the lowest allowed under state law. For working parents in the subsidized day care program, this translates to more than $1.7 million in out-of-pocket savings just this year. More than 1,800 families will see a reduction in out of pocket costs, with an average annual savings of $939.

In partnership with the Child Care Council, the county has enhanced the Department of Social Services’ Certificate of Eligibility program that gives parents and guardians faster access to child care services. Parents can show this certificate to a provider of their choice, verifying eligibility for child care subsidies so they are immediately able to begin care in order to start or keep their employment. Effective Jan. 7, 2022.

Effective retroactively to December 1, 2021, families are guaranteed one year of care, with limited exceptions; children turning 13 during a given year will be able to remain in the subsidized care program through the end of the authorization period. In addition, the “break in need” period – the time a parent remains eligible for subsidies while not utilizing the program due to job loss or other circumstance – has been increased to 3 months; and household income will be allowed to increase up to 85% of state median income (about $89,226 for a family of four) during the one-year guarantee without affecting eligibility.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.