Convention Center to be used as potential field hospital, Foodlink operations relocating amid pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Foodlink is relocating their volunteer operations at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center to make the space available as a field hospital.

Foodlink is moving into this new space on Manitou road, opening up their old location at riverside convention center for potential use as a field hospital. @AdamBello2019 says numbers are starting to level but we have to be prepared for the worst case scenario. More on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/VLSWYFRWtY — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) April 10, 2020

Foodlink began boxing up food donations at the Convention Center in March because the area allowed them to continue to work, while maintaining social distance. However they are now moving their operations to a warehouse on Manitou road which will give them the same ability.

“The county wants to be incredibly proactive and secure a space as a potential location for a search hospital,” Foodlink President Julie Tedesco said. “I know theres no plans in place yet and so to enable them to do that we decided to take to a different location right now, a little off the beaten path but still available for us to safely package emergency food boxes for people in need.”

Tractor Trailers full of supplies that include food, drinks and cleanings supplies have been moving in and out of the building all day on Friday.

Organizers said about 28 tractor trailer loads are expected in the move. Volunteers will be able to pack up around 20,000 boxes of supplies at this new location and continue to serve the community through the COVID-19 crisis.

Monroe County and United Way of Greater Rochester have rallied local organizations to support the relocation including Wegmans and the Teamsters Local 118, Greater Rochester Enterprise and Acquest Realty.

