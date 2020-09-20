WATCH: 2020 Suffragist City Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us for the 2020 Suffragist City Parade, presented by the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House.

This year’s event is virtual and will be streamed on this page at 6 p.m. Sunday.

From the organizers:

Our hosts, Norma Holland and Andrea Holland, will entertain you with their insight and energy as they narrate our virtual parade from the front porch of 17 Madison Street, the National Historic Landmark Susan B. Anthony House.

We received virtual “floats” from New York to Seattle, and San Diego to Orlando, all focused on the theme of “Hope, Courage, and Change.” We’ve got scientists and movie stars, activists and sailors, nurses and entrepreneurs, librarians and Olympians. More than sixty virtual “floats” will inspire you for ninety minutes with their images, music, and videos.

We were all shocked and saddened to hear the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday evening. Her image in one of the floats brings joy and affirming laughter, as it was recorded when this superhero was still among us. At an appearance at Georgetown Law earlier this year, the notorious RGB observed, “Susan B. Anthony never got to the see the 19th Amendment ratified, but she knew it would happen. In my long life, I have seen such positive change. Yes, there are things that make us all worried. But I am hopeful there will be leaders on both sides of the aisle who will say, it’s time to get together and work for the good of the country. That is my hope, and I would be content if I could see it happen in my lifetime.“

We dedicate this Suffragist City Parade to those changemakers, like Susan and Ruth, and Ida and Harriet, and Shirley and Bella, and Jeanette and Zitkala-Sa, Mary and Belva, and Sojourner, Sarah, Lucy, Helen, Matilda, and Clara, and so many thousands of others whose names we may never know–so many who did not live long enough to see their dreams for equity and justice realized. We acknowledge and celebrate the progress they made on our behalf. We lift up their beacon of hope, equip ourselves with courage to uncloak injustice everywhere, and commit ourselves to work for change for the good of all humanity.

Join us Sunday night for respite and inspiration! Here’s the link to the broadcast page. For those in Rochester, WROC TV Channel 8 will simulcast the Suffragist City Parade at 6 p.m., Eastern, on rochesterfirst.com.