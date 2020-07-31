Warrior salute with the RPO

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A salute to veterans in Webster on Friday focused on providing community for those who may feel isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 veterans participating in the CDS Warrior Salute Program got to enjoy outdoor painting and music from the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

The RPO lent some of their best musicians to the event. The program uses painting and music in their outpatient therapy programs for veterans. But the pandemic made it hard to get together indoors.

Moving outside has helped keep everyone socially distant and allows veterans to continue their therapy and reconnect with one another.

“Veterans have a special place in most of our hearts and many of them are struggling, especially during this time of social isolation,” Kinga Kondor-Hine, clinical coordinator/mental health said. “For those that are just really having a hard time, this is the perfect time to get together and have that human contact even at a distance.”

There will be two other events in collaboration with the RPO, one in August and another in September. More information can be found here.