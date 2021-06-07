War on Terror Memorial fundraiser held at Tony D’s restaurant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fundraiser held on Sunday for the Rochester War on Terror Memorial project.

Tony D’s Italian restaurant on Exchange Boulevard in Rochester hosted the event, with a portion of bar sales going to the project. Monroe County Veterans Services also partnering with the restaurant.

“After what we’ve gone through with the pandemic, and at a place like Tony D’s, these restaurants have gone through so much, to see that they’re still willing to give back to their community and everyone’s willing to come out after struggling so much for a year and a half, it gives you hope that we’re coming back now and we’re still there to support each other in this community,”

Nick Stefanovic, director of Monroe County Veterans Services said.

Organizers said the funds will go to the “War on Terror Memorial’s” endowment fund to make sure the memorial can be maintained. The memorial will be located at Highland Park in Rochester.