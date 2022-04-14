Muralist Shawn Dunwoody provides his take on the art project

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Back in February, there were a lot of big ideas and big sheets of blank paper.

Gates Chili Art Teacher Kelly Hanning was helping her Walt Disney Elementary School students get started on quite an undertaking — murals that would span the school cafeteria.

Thursday, the students gathered to look at the finished product.

“We’re going to keep these up as long as we can so when our students now have kids decades from now they’ll see their parents’ artwork still on the walls today,” Hanning said.

Already a good day. Mural unveiling day at @gcwaltdisney with the one-and-only @shawndunwoody. So much wonderful and needed positive energy. Expect more of this goodness on @News_8 at 5. pic.twitter.com/zdwN6TGXcC — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) April 14, 2022

Each mural was made by a student team and contains a unique message.

“It says speak up,” 4th grader Wisal Maali said while looking at her team’s mural. “We wanted to say speak up because we wanted to let people know, speak up, like, if there’s something going on or if there’s a bully or something that’s making you uncomfortable, speak up about it.”

Guiding the students from day one was famed Rochester muralist Shawn Dunwoody, who came out to admire the end product.

“It’s usually a good time when you can surround yourself with some promise and in their eyes and their hearts and their actions and their words and it can become uplifting,” Dunwoody said. “Sometimes those gray days turn into yellow sunny days because of their heart and spirit and creativity.”