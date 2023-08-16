ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – We want you to join us for Walking on Sunshine. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Mary Cariola Center.

Mary Cariola serves hundreds of children and young adults with complex disabilities. Your support will help make a huge difference in their lives.

“The funds raised support things that our NYS reimbursement does not cover,” President and CEO Karen Zandi explained. “We focus a lot on our adaptive workshop, so we work a lot on adaptive equipment and adjustments for our children who are both at school and our residences. Things like our preschool evaluations are not covered. Imagine having a three-year-old and you need to understand what their limitations are and what their challenges are.”

The community walk and celebration is a month from now Sunday, September 17 at Veterans Memorial Park in Penfield.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. News 8 is a proud sponsor and Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers will be there as emcee.