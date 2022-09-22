ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Walking for Rochester is a non-profit that organizes group and individual litter cleanups in the city, and all with a handy mobile app. They are hosting a silent auction fundraiser Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Divinity Estate and Chapel, the former Colgate Divinity School.

Founder and president Matt Apple came to the News 8 studio to discuss Walking for Rochester, its mission, how you can get involved, and the fundraiser.

What is Walking for Rochester? What is its mission?

Walking for Rochester’s mission statement is to organize businesses and neighborhoods to eliminate litter within their community. We go about that in three different ways. The first one is our group cleanups, which is what we’re known for. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We also have a very big individual program. And we also do corporate cleanups, as well.

What was your inspiration to start Walking for Rochester?

So we founded the program two years ago, but I personally have been working on it for five years. And about six years ago, I had a life-changing moment that really allowed me to look inwards, not only for myself, but in my community.

I became a father, my son is six years old now. And he’s inspired me more than anything ever has. And because of him, I’ve thought more about family, more about community and more about, you know, Rochester as a whole.

So that life-changing moment, that inspiration, how did that translate into cleanup efforts and other things that you do?

I think that it’s important for parents and adults in general to leave, you know our community better than it was when we found it. And when I was younger, I just noticed the discontent between litter and our neighbors. And now with COVID. And everything, it seems like people are more distant with each other than they usually have been. And this is a great way for people to come together over community.

People who follow your Facebook posts see all the time, this success from the cleanups. Do you have any idea how many pounds of litter in total you’ve collected since those two years?

So far, we ran 31 group cleanups just this year. Last year, we only did seven, so we’re doing way better. In total, we have just over 700 pounds. That scalable’s, we weigh all of the litter at those events.

(One of the ways) that people can help out is this fundraiser that is coming up, why don’t you talk to us about it and gearing up for the next season.

This fundraiser is us for us to reload for 2023. Most of the funds we need will be going to our app, through getting equipment for our volunteers, but also for us to spread the word and to market what we’re doing.

You know, group cleanups are fun, and it’s a great way for people to get involved. And it’s easy because there’s no RSVP, we supply all the equipment, and there are chances to win prizes. But also we have a very big individual program.

So our group cleanups on the record right now only have about for 2022 is 156 hours of total work for 31 events. But in our independent program, we have 248 hours, which blows that away. So if anyone that you know is working at a law firm or working at a place like a school or halfway house and you know someone that needs volunteer hours, this is the best program for you. It’s really our bread and butter for walking for Rochester… We deliver equipment for free right at your door, that we ask them to download our mobile app, which is free to download and free to use. And that allows them to work when they want to where they want to. So you don’t need a car. You don’t need any money to get involved. All you have to do is sign up and we’ll be able to help you with that.