This year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rochester will look a little different. Instead of a large in-person gathering, participants will walk in small teams of friends and family in their own neighborhoods. “This year the walk is everywhere,” said Teresa Galbier, Chapter Executive of the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter. “We had to convert the way we traditionally run the walk for the past 20 years, to a new environment.”

During the pandemic the need for services and support is greater than ever. Calls to the 24/7 hotline are up as thousands of local families deal with the added burden of separation. “The sheer isolation has caused so much pain, so much anxiety and depression not only on the part of people living with this disease, but the caregivers as well,” says Galbier. “So absolutely, our organization needs to be here now more than we ever have before.”

The walk is Saturday, October 10th. To register, go to ALZ.ORG\WALK

At 9 a.m., the Opening Ceremony will be available online.

From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a drive-by, view-only Promise Garden at Frontier Field. The Garden pays tribute to those who live with dementia, their caregivers, and those who’ve passed away.

In the meantime, hundreds of people across the region will hit their own sidewalk, track and trail walking and fundraising for the same thing: a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

