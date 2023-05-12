ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 60 volunteers will be harnessed and will rappel down the Kodak tower on Friday for this year’s 21 Stories for Scouts.

The event, which is organized by the Seneca Waterways Council. gives people representing Rochester the chance to climb down the building — all while raising money for local scouting programs.

Stephen Hoitt, the CEO of the council, said that he is proud of the work the volunteers put in to exceed their fundraising goals.

“The experience, trepidation, and excitement that a Scout feels atop a 30-foot climbing wall at summer camp is very similar to what these volunteers felt when they leaned back over the balcony, 240 feet above the ground,” Hoitt said.

News 8’s very own Liam Healy got the opportunity to climb down the 21 stories of the Kodak tower. Take a look as he prepares to go down the Kodak Tower in the video player below: