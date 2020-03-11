Volunteers of America create new supportive housing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Volunteers of America announced plans for a project to create new supportive housing for homeless people in Rochester.

Thanks to over $1 million in state grants and a $60,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation, the VOA will renovate the first floor of its facility on State Street into seven new apartments.

The building already house 44 supporting housing apartments. VOA CEO and President Lynn Sullivan said supportive housing offers more than just the homes.

“Whether those are mental health services, or help finding a job or it’s help creating a resume, whether it’s helping finding sources for food, whether it’s childcare.— it’s really meeting that individual, no matter the situation and building a supportive team around that they can be successful going forward,” Sullivan said.

The VOA hopes to begin the renovations this summer.