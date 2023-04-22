ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A day to give service as a memory for someone who gave back to his community took place Saturday.

Foodlink brought community members together for their day of service in memory of former employee Edgar Santa Cruz who was tragically killed in December.

Volunteers from organizations around the city shared a meal together before starting various projects — including planting a flower garden.

Organization officials say that the best way to honor Santa Cruz is to give back to the community as he did many times during his career.

“Edgar was authentic, he was real, he was out there working every day to serve people and I’ll tell you what the most important part is,” Chief Partnership Officer for Foodlink Mitch Gruber told News 8. “He was really good at his job. He connected with people some of the most vulnerable people in our community in deep meaningful ways.”

The organization says this day of service will become an annual event to continue the legacy that Santa Cruz left on the community.