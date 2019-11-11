Volunteering in ROC: Ways to give back this holiday season

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MACY’S – Julie Strider, Macy’s Vice President of Media Relations, volunteers at Encore Senior Center following a $420,000 check presentation by Macy’s colleagues to St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters from funds raised through Macy’s Bag Hunger campaign, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York City. This campaign provides Macy’s customers and colleagues all across the country an opportunity to contribute food, money and time to local agencies just like Encore. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Macy’s)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the holiday season approaches, many are looking for ways to get involved in and around Rochester, and give back to their community.

Maybe you didn’t know, but giving back is a big part of Rochester’s culture — a 2018 Volunteering in America report found that Rochester was No. 2 in the country when it came to volunteering.

The report found that Rochester had the second highest rate of volunteering among cities at 45.6%, trailing slightly behind Minneapolis-St. Paul’s 46.3% for first place.

According to the study, compiled by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), volunteering also increased across the nation. The report found that last year throughout the country, 77.34 million adults volunteered nearly 6.9 billion hours, worth an estimated $167 billion economic impact.

Whether working in a soup kitchen, ringing bells for the Red Cross or delivering meals to locals, the organizations below rely on volunteer to provide services for people in the area.

If you know of other volunteering organizations that are in need of some help this time of year, let us know and we will add them to this list. Email us @newsroom.wroctv.com