Volunteering in ROC: Ways to give back this holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the holiday season approaches, many are looking for ways to get involved in and around Rochester, and give back to their community.
Maybe you didn’t know, but giving back is a big part of Rochester’s culture — a 2018 Volunteering in America report found that Rochester was No. 2 in the country when it came to volunteering.
The report found that Rochester had the second highest rate of volunteering among cities at 45.6%, trailing slightly behind Minneapolis-St. Paul’s 46.3% for first place.
According to the study, compiled by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), volunteering also increased across the nation. The report found that last year throughout the country, 77.34 million adults volunteered nearly 6.9 billion hours, worth an estimated $167 billion economic impact.
Whether working in a soup kitchen, ringing bells for the Red Cross or delivering meals to locals, the organizations below rely on volunteer to provide services for people in the area.
- A Meal and More
- Cameron Community Ministries
- Catholic Family Center
- Dimitri House
- Food Not Bombs
- Foodlink
- Check out their local community calendar and the current needs
- Habitat for Humanity
- House of Mercy
- Meals on Wheels
- Open Door Mission
- Rochester Salvation Army
- Ronald McDonald House Charities
- Sojourner Home: The House of Strength
- St. Peter’s Kitchen
- Volunteers of America
If you know of other volunteering organizations that are in need of some help this time of year, let us know and we will add them to this list. Email us @newsroom.wroctv.com