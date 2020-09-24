‘Voices for Seniors’ rally, demand for change in COVID-19 nursing home guidelines

Prude Death Investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The pandemic has kept people away from their loved ones in senior car facilities.

Families in New York State are hoping the state continues to relax visitation rules. In the past, the state required 28 days without a COVID-19 infection in a nursing home before visitors were allowed. Now, it’s 14 days without an infection. But those at the “Voices for Seniors” rally on Wednesday said the change hasn’t gotten them any closer to visiting their loved ones.

“We’re gonna stand on street corners and scream and yell and beg and plead until we are reunited with our loved ones,” Joanne Thomas said. “Who can stand by and watch your loved one die in this fashion, in this way? How can you?”

The group is asking for nursing home residents to be able to have one family member named an essential caregiver to be allowed to visit and advocate for their care.

