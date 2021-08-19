VOC’s annual ‘Pound the Ground’ 5K run, walk in Mendon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Outreach Center held its annual “Pound the Ground” 5K at Mendon Ponds Park.

The event raises funds for critically needed services for local veterans at the VOC. This year’s event also incorporated a virtual element due to the pandemic.

“This year we did a combination of our historic run/walk where you can be on site but we also combined the virtual component for folks who feel more comfortable with that,” Laura Stradley, Executive Director at the VOC said.

“One of the things that make our event special is we have our golden boot award so a little healthy competition for each of our branches of the military and who ever comes in with the best time will get the golden boot.”

The VOC has been in the community almost 50 years and provides employment and training opportunities for veterans as well as housing options and wellness programming.