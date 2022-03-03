ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With all that’s going on overseas with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, you may be wondering if there’s something you can do to help locally.

Well, there is.

Vission Nissan is setting up donation centers at each of their 10 area locations through the end of the month. Here is where you can contribute to the cause by providing money for Ukrainians.

The Vision Automotive Group is also donating a check of their own to the Ukrainian Cultural Center in association with Roc Maidan, a nonprofit organization providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Vision Nissan officials say they are proud to join the world in standing with Ukraine.

“What’s going on over there is terrible and it shouldn’t be happening,” said Andrew Hanushevsky, Vision Finance Manager. “So if we can do a small thing to help, it’s a small drop in the bucket, but every little bit helps, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“This is a really tough time for our community and seeing everyone come together in a way we’ve never seen before,” said Solomia Laba, Roc Madian shipment and media coordinator. “I’ve been on the phone with some many different places and people and we just appreciate the outpouring of love and support from everyone.”

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can find more information online.