FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the New York Power Authority, Canal Corporation, the Village of Fairport, and local officials and stakeholders celebrated the opening of the 2022 navigation season.

Officials celebrated the opening alongside the 524-mile New York State Canal system to kick off the 198th consecutive opening of the canal.

Recently completed infrastructure improvement projects along the canal were unveiled during the ceremony, as part of the beginning of boating season.

Additionally, Fairport officials said that the village is commemorating its bicentennial as a community on the Erie Canal.

According to an April 23, 1822, article in the Cherry Valley Gazette, the Erie Canal first opened for navigation on April 11 in eastern Monroe County through Fairport and to the current Busnnell’s Basin