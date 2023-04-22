ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Villa of Hope hosted its annual Portraits of Hope Gala Saturday evening.

The event raises funds for the organization’s behavioral health program and clinic. More than 400 guests attended the celebration which featured a silent auction, mission call, and raffle.

Organizers say the behavioral health program served up to 1,000 people in the Rochester community just in the past year alone.

“Tonight is about raising money for mental health and addiction treatment. It’s really important to us,” Villa of Hope President and CEO William Davila told News 8. “We understand how difficult it is when they run into mental health issues, when they run into addiction, how hard it is to get out of that. The stigma is still there, the difficulties for people to access support is still there so for us it is really important.”

Event organizers were expecting to raise around $350,000 at the event.

Anyone interested in joining a Villa of Hope program, visit the organization’s website here.