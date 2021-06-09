Veterans Outreach Center received $5,000 donation from Spectrum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester is getting a muchneeded donation to help with their efforts in the city.

Spectrum presented a $5,000 check this week through the company’s national community philanthropic program called Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

Congressman Joe Morelle was there for the check presentation and stressed the importance of caring for out veterans.

“I could go on an on about the Veterans Outreach Center, it’s just an amazing facility and does so much for the people of this community. This grant will allow them to continue to meet those service and to continue to expand them.”



The funding will support critically needed services at the center, food baskets and clothing, that will directly benefit veterans in Rochester.