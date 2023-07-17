ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Outreach Center is inviting the Rochester community to take part in a treasure hunt to celebrate the VOC’s 50th anniversary.

Those who participate will have to look for one of over 400 copper roses at many of the city’s summer events. Each rose is crafted by local metal artist Marc Gaiger and they each had a tag on them dedicated to a local service member who passed away.

Residents may join the hunt for these roses at the next public event, which is Movies in the Park this Friday. The hunt will begin half an hour before the movie begins.

The movie that will be screened Friday will be “Atlantis” — the screening and the beginning of the hunt will begin at Ontario Beach Park.