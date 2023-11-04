ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veteran’s Outreach Center hosted its annual Stars and Stripes celebration downtown at the Convention Center Friday night.

The night honors and celebrates the brave men and women who served our country and pays tribute to those from the Rochester area killed in action since 9/11.

The VOC says folks were able to support the cause through a silent auction.

One official with the VOC says the organization has certainly come a long way over the years.

“The services were basically counseling organization, it’s a tribute to the community really,” Jim Kurtz said.

News 8’s own Brennan Sommers had the honor of emceeing Friday’s event.