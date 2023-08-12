ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It may be hard to believe, but the school year is fast approaching, meaning classroom supplies are flying off the shelves.

With this in mind, Vertus High School held a Back 2 School Jam event Saturday afternoon, featuring live music, a school supply giveaway, food trucks, and bounce houses.

This is the third of their Summer of Hope series, aimed at promoting peace and bringing the community together.

“I want them to know that we’re here for the young men in our city, and we are here for our community as well. It’s not just about students that go to Vertus, but it’s about all the students in the City of Rochester,” says Samuel Oliver, Preceptor at the school.

Other resources were provided, like haircuts.

This was the tenth year that the school has held this event. Organizers say more and more people take part every year.