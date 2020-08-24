Vandalized 9/11 memorial statue getting repaired

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (wROC) — The 9/11 Memorial Statue that was vandalized in Rochester has a fresh coat of paint.

The statue, “Tilted Freedom,” was placed in the center of 490 near Culver Road. It was part of Rochester’s Horses on Parade art installation. After it was damaged, the Rochester Police Department took it to the home of Madelyn Whiteside who painted the horse almost 20 years ago. There, she and her team have been working hard to repair not only the spray paint, but general wear and tear.

“It was the last horse to be painted and painted for 9/11,” Whiteside said. “It raised of $44,000 and those funds were sent to the victims and the workers of 9/11 so it’s a very special special horse.”

On September 8, the horse will be taken back to its spot on 490.