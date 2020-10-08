URMC equity and anti-racism action plan revealed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Leader’s at the University of Rochester Medical Center unveiled the institution’s Equity and Anti-Racism Action Plan. The goal is to ensure medical centers provide an inclusive and nurturing environment.

“We also know that by improving access to care and preventive services for those who need it most, we improve the health of our community as a whole,” University of Rochester Medical Center CEO Mark Taubman said.

The plan has five goals:

Create diversity and inclusion plans

Recruit a more diverse faculty, study body and work force

Nurture a welcoming environment

Include diverse artwork in common areas

Engage in equitable health care

“We want to be known as the place for everyone regardless of identity or challenges they face because they are lifted up to become the best of themselves and to serve as a powerful force against racism and exclusion in our community and beyond.”

This plan will take place over the next five years.