UR in a hiring freeze during financial crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The financial crisis sparked by the pandemic is hitting home at Rochester’s largest employer.

The University of Rochester announced that it is under a hiring freeze until further notice. Some employees will also be asked to take short term furloughs and several administrative workers will be taking salary cuts.

The university’s website reads:

We have implemented a freeze on hiring for all open positions and replacement staff positions until further notice, unless an offer was extended to a candidate as of March 20, 2020. Any exceptions must be approved by senior leadership who report directly to the President. During this time, no new faculty recruitment should begin unless essential to operations and approved by senior leadership. Additionally, all overtime in non-clinical areas should be kept to a minimum and will require approval by senior leadership.