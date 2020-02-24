Sheriff Baxter unveils STAR Academy to help inmates readjust to civilian lifestyle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office unveiled the Andrew P. Meloni Strategic Training Advancing Re-entry (STAR) Academy on Monday.

The academy is designed to develop, educate and provide the necessary tools and resources to shape inmates into citizens after incarceration.

“I am excited to witness the growth, development and success of individuals who want to live a clean, healthy life-style and embark on a different journey; one filled with responsibility and accountability for one’s actions, hope for repaired relationships, self-sufficiency and success. Think about a program that is taking a population that is often viewed as a burden on our society and evolving those individuals with healthy living skills into part of our community with stronger families and a higher tax base.”

— Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said in a statement.

The Meloni STAR Academy is located at 750 East Henrietta Road and is formerly known as the Monroe Correctional Facility. The academy is modeled after working transitional jails throughout the world.

The program uses no additional tax dollars and partners with 26 agencies. The goal is to one day become a regional re-entry facility providing programming to outside agencies to include the New York State Department of Corrections.

The academy has three phases:

Phase One – Life Renewal and Character Enhancement:

Incarcerated individuals who express a commitment to work are assigned an MCSO deputy mentor, a counselor, and a spiritual mentor

Participants and their mentors work on life improvement skills that best suit the individual’s needs for growth and development

Programs introduced that address a participant’s deeper struggles with addiction and recovery, conflict resolution, mental health, anger management, and moral recognition therapy

Participants work six days a week on improvement and positive work habits

Phase Two – Vocational Training and Development:

Vocational training programs, designed around the middle skills gap, are integrated into participants’ development

Deputy mentors and participants build personalized progress reports

Educational groups and exercise groups are introduced

Participants build practical activities that teach real-life skills; including meal planning, financial literacy, driver safety and CPR/AED training

Conduct volunteer work with community organizations; building a sense of responsibility and community

Phase Three – Program Skills Implementation and Support: