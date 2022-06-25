ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials of the Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County announced their food drive concluded with food distribution on Saturday at the Tops Friendly Markets parking lot in Buffalo.

Officials said they partnered with the Rochester Red Wings, the Rochester Amerks, and the First Student Bus Company to coordinate the food drive since June 1, with the First Student Bus Company providing the bus to transport the food.

After the bus arrived, a press conference was attended by people who donated to the food drive from Monroe County and Buffalo.

