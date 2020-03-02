Underground Railroad experience in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Rochester held a special event for the community this weekend — called the Underground Railroad Experience.

The event features several difference displays from photographs of underground railroad locations, to music and information about its history.

“This is our history. We want people to know our history that what our ancestors wen through to be free so I can stand here and talk with you today,” Trustee Cheryl Lattimore said. “They risked everything they had to have freedom so that they could live productive lives.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Church’s Children’s Ministry Cultural Enrichment Trip to the African American History Museum in Washington D.C.