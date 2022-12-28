FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — As the war on Ukraine continues, here at home, a mother and son from Kyiv have been united with family.

In a way it’s a new family — distant relatives in Fairport who decided to become their hosts in the US.

As 2022 comes to an end, the four are reflecting on their time together so far and are giving thanks for their safety.

Inna and Matvii Khivrenko fled from Kyiv in February when Russia’s war against Ukraine began.

“The morning of February 24, we heard bombs because we lived close to the airport. When we heard bombs, everybody knew the war started,” said Inna.

After making their way to Croatia and spending three months there so Matvii could attend school, their journey to the US began — when they were connected to Walt and Karen Simoni of Fairport.

“Matvii’s grandmother is a cousin. Karon is into genealogy, so she has a lot of cousins over in Ukraine. When the war started, we knew the terrible predicament they were in,” said Walt.

The strenuous process of paperwork began, and with persistence, the Simonis were able to welcome Inna and Matvii in late August.

They would leave behind their husband and father, who was unable to flee Ukraine, and placed on standby for the war.

“Physically, we’re safe and very happy that we have this chance and very lucky that everything is going good, that we’re here and Matvii can go to school. On the other hand, we miss our family because we left everything in one night,” said Inna.

In the few months Inna and Matvii have lived here, the Simonis have shown them a true Rochester experience… checking out High Falls, and a trip to Seabreeze Amusement Park, among the highlights.

Matvii is in second grade at Fairport Schools, and has learned to read and speak English with his classmates.

“It’s wonderful. Every day is like a gift. Inna is like a daughter. Walt and I had no children. We had cats. We worked all the time. And one day, we got a daughter and a grandson,” said Karon.

Inna and Matvii are able to connect with their relatives in Ukraine through social media.

Under the “Uniting for Ukraine” program, they’ll be able to stay in the US for two years on humanitarian parole.

The Simonis say at that point, they will reevaluate, but are willing to continue their care as long as it takes.