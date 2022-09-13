IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — As Ukraine continues to make headway in regaining control of its territories from Russia, some are calling it a breakthrough in the war. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian church community in Irondequoit continues to hold out for a victory.

Over the last seven months, church members at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church say they have relied heavily on their faith.

Now, church leaders feel their hopes have been restored as Ukrainians recapture their lands from the Russians.

“We’re very grateful to the weapons being provided now at this time. They should have been here earlier,” said Nick Sztanko, vice president for St. Mary’s.

Sztanko has been affiliated with the church for more than 60 years. Since the Russian invasion began, he’s overseen the close-knit church community which has been lead through prayer continuously ever since.

The church is getting ready to restart its major fundraiser, the sale of homemade Ukrainian food, to help those overseas.

Volunteers say their faith hasn’t wavered despite the tremendous loss they’ve witnessed from the states.

“The church is steadfast. That’s not faltering. The church is doing what it can do. The sad part is that the people that really should be leaving Ukraine are not because it’s their country,” church volunteer Wil Ost said.

Many of the church parishioners have family on the western side of Ukraine. Sztanko says most of their loved ones have survived. He says the reliance on prayer and one another won’t change.

“Hopefully with Ukrainians all over the world, they’re all coming together to pray for the success and victory for Ukrainians,” said Sztanko. When asked if he could see a victory coming soon, Sztanko replied: “I certainly hope so.”

St. Mary’s Church is holding its Ukrainian food sale Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will be divided among various Ukrainian organizations and the church itself.