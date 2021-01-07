UCLM presented recommendations for police reform

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Leaders with the United Christian Leadership Ministry are presenting their recommendations to improve community policing relationships.

In the proposal, Rev. Lewis Stewart, among others, are calling for:

Transparency and more training

Establish racial justice education and training curriculum

Create a citizens public safety interview panel (panel would be responsible for screening police academy applicants)

Increase training in de-escalation tactics

Overall, Rev. Stewart said they want a shift in policing culture.

“Community mistrust in police is at an all time high,” Stewart said. “Encourage the police to transition from a warrior culture to servant protectors of the community. Continue to work on building trust and legitimacy.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for recommendations to improve policing last year following the deaths of Daniel Prude and George Floyd.