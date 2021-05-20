UCLM, Greater Rochester Community Police hold online community-police summit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Christian Leadership Ministry is preparing for the start of its Community-Police Summit.

The conversation will be held over Zoom Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The goal of this event is to provide an opportunity for the community and local law enforcement to speak directly with one another about a variety of issues here. Those involved say it’s an important conversation to be having within the community.

“It’s truly a community effort,” Monroe County Director of Public Safety Richard Tantalo said. “Whether it’s law enforcement, public safety, community activists, faith leaders, it takes all of us to be able to make this change and to really create a trusting and confident safe public safety community.”

This is the 5th year the Summit is held. Keynote speakers include the former Deputy Mayor of Rochester, Cedric Alexander and State Attorney General Tish James.

“We are constantly trying to solve things in a way that is going to be best for all.” UCLM Rev. Lewis Stewart said.

Reservations for the summit can be made here.